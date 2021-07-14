Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$74.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$74.52, with a volume of 85,698 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

