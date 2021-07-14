Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.02. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 43,109 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $154.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

