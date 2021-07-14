RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLI opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

