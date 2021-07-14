RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.35

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 8594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.