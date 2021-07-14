Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

