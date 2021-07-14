Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RCKT) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,643,732.25.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

