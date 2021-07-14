Rocket Vault Price Reaches $0.0237 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $389,454.61 and approximately $367,296.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00042912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00117006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00153309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,869.12 or 1.00143358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00952068 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

