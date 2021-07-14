Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCI opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

