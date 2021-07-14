Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.