Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.84. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 81,297 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$600.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.77.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4507719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

