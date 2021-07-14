Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Roku accounts for about 8.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.05. The company had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 562.87 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.15 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

