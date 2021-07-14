Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.59. Approximately 41,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 59,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market cap of C$151.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.73.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

