Roth Capital Boosts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $2.10

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 622,118 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.