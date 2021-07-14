Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 383,128 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $171,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.