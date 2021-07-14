Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 30 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 29.08.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.