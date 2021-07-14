Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €480.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €480.00 ($564.71) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 41.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €572.56 ($673.59).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €24.80 ($29.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €818.60 ($963.06). 5,068 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €750.95. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

