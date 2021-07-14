Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.64.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 337,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,433. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

