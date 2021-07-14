Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

TSE:T traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.29.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

