Royal Bank of Canada Buys 139,008 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.63% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $169,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 192,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.