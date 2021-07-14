Royal Bank of Canada Buys 179,094 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Johnson Controls International worth $195,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

