Royal Bank of Canada Buys 289,496 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.03% of Incyte worth $184,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

