Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $185,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

