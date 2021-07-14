Royal Bank of Canada Has $198.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.68% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $198,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $350.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $259.94 and a 12 month high of $351.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

