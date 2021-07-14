Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.30% of Avangrid worth $199,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

