Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$133.50

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$133.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.66.
Shares of TFII stock traded up C$7.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 180,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$52.46 and a twelve month high of C$121.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.09. The company has a market cap of C$11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
