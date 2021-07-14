Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$133.50

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$133.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.66.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$7.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 180,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$52.46 and a twelve month high of C$121.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.09. The company has a market cap of C$11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 in the last ninety days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

