Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,325,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.26% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $174,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

