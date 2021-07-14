Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $170,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.03.

