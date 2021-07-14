Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 634,551 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.69% of AmerisourceBergen worth $166,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $9,154,466. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

