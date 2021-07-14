Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.74% of Dollar Tree worth $197,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

