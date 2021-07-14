Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 480 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 457.42 ($5.98).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 413.20 ($5.40). The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,743,096. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.50. The company has a market cap of £84.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

