Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “na” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.73.

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.81. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

