Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,439,776 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.68% of GFL Environmental worth $192,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NYSE GFL opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

