Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,411 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Diageo worth $202,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

