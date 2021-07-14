Royal Bank of Canada Sells 83,832 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of S&P Global worth $243,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $408.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

