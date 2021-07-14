Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Automatic Data Processing worth $196,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $204.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

