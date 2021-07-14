Royal Bank of Canada Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded down C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 264,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$28.65 and a 52 week high of C$36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

