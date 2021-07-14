Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,940.18 ($25.35).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,417.40 ($18.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,370.39. The company has a market cap of £110.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

