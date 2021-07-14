Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Royal Mail stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

