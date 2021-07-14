RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $169,340.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $32,528.76 or 0.99278665 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $64.80 million and approximately $169,340.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002356 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,992 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

