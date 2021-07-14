Ruler Protocol Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $100,875.28 and $44,974.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $26.98 or 0.00082215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00154160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,821.26 or 1.00017183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00949863 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

