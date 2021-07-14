Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 11,139 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. 2,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,892. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.