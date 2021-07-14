Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,830,000 after buying an additional 638,726 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 273,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 791,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $209.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

