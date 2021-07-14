Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. 9,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,161. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

