Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,391. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $91.98 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

