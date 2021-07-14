Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.76. 30,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

