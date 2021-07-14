Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141,209 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 42.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $288.66. 2,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,502. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

