Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $5.46 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

ROP traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $484.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $483.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

