Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,710. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

