Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Rush Enterprises worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 162,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

RUSHA stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

