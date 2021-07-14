Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Prices IPO at $22.00-$25.00 Per Share (RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) plans to raise $1.3 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 56,900,000 shares at a price of $22.00-$25.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. generated $1.1 billion in revenue and $53.4 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $6 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS Investment Bank, William Blair, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Keefe Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company) served as the underwriters for the IPO and Dowling & Partners Securities, Nomura, Capital One Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, PNC Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, we are a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. We provide distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. For retail insurance brokers, we assist in the placement of complex or otherwise hard-to-place risks. For insurance carriers, we work with retail and wholesale insurance brokers to source, onboard, underwrite and service these same risks. A significant majority of the premiums we place are bound in the E&S (excess and surplus) market, which includes Lloyd’s of London (“Lloyd’s”). Our business was founded to address the growing need for specialists in the increasingly important E&S market. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, 70.6% of the total premiums we placed were in the E&S market. The growing relevance of the E&S market has been driven by the rapid emergence of large, complex and high-hazard risks across many lines of insurance. This trend continued in 2020, with a record 30 named storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, over 10.3 million acres burned through wildfires in the United States, escalating jury verdicts and social inflation, a proliferation of cyber threats, novel health risks, and the transformation of the economy to a “digital first” mode of doing business. “.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 3313 employees. The company is located at Two Prudential Plaza 180 N. Stetson Avenue Suite 4600 Chicago, IL 60601 and can be reached via phone at (312) 784-6001 or on the web at http://www.ryansg.com/.

